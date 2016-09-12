Samsung shares slide on Galaxy Note 7 recall

Seoul, September 12: Samsung shares fell sharply on Monday, hitting a two-month low after the South Korean tech giant urged users not to use it and exchange devices due to fears it might explode.

The company’s shares dropped more than 5 per cent on Monday morning, BBC reported.

Samsung recalled 2.5 million phones last week after reports of the device exploding during or after charging.

Airline passengers were warned by US authorities not to use or charge the phones while on board.

Aviation authorities in several other countries and individual airlines have since then also banned the use of the devices on their flights, the BBC reported.

The company has said it will replace all devices that were handed in from September 19.