Samsung store catches fire a day before Galaxy S8 launch

Singapore, March 28: A fire broke out at a Samsung store in Singapore on March 28, just a day before Galaxy S8 launch, causing the neighboring stores to temporarily shut down for safety and cleaning, reported Channel News Asia.

The fire took place at the Samsung’s Experience Store at AMK Hub on Tuesday morning in Singapore. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The company confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: “We were alerted to a fire at the Samsung Experience Store at AMK Hub in the early hours of Tuesday morning before store opening hours.

“The fire was extinguished by water sprinklers in the store and no one was injured during the incident. We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire.”

Since the Galaxy Note 7 failure, it has become crucial to the Samsung winning back customer confidence on the safety front of their smartphones. Following which, the South Korean technology giant revised eight-point battery testing procedure. The procedure will be processed on the upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 as well on future Note devices.

Additionally, Samsung is also planning to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that were pulled from markets due to fire-prone batteries.

