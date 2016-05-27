Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy C7’ at USD 396

New Delhi, May 27 : South Korean multinational conglomerate company Samsung has unveiled its mid-range smartphone ‘Galaxy C7’ in China.

The smartphone comes in gold, silver, pink and grey colour variants. The 32GB version Galaxy C7 is priced at USD 396, while 64GB variant costs USD 427.

The Galaxy C7 sports a 5.6-inch Full HD display with 1080×1920 pixel resolution and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz.

The device also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor and offers 4G, LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC as connectivity options.

