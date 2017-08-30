Sand boa snake give birth to six babies in America

Washington,August30:This sand boa snake gave birth to six babies over the weekend – but the footage is not for the faint hearted.

The gruesome video was posted on Facebook by Reptile Collective, who breed snakes in America, and has been viewed 8.1 million times so far.

The sand boa can give birth to up to 25-32 babies and delivers the fully formed babies encased in individual membranes.

Viewers were amazed to see the live birth and many thought all snakes laid eggs.

Joan Lumealo: “I thought all reptiles lay eggs well I guess its back to the books for me.”

Only 70% of the world’s snakes lay eggs and the rest give birth to live young, the National Geographic says.

Oviparous, or egg-laying—snakes, tend to live in warmer climates, which helps incubate their eggs.

Viviparous, or live-birthing—snakes, tend to live in cooler regions, where the ground is too cold for the eggs to develop on their own.

They wrote: “Always cool to witness live birth.

“Yes all the babies made it. Here are all of them.

“Thank you for all of the interest. Sand boas are AMAZING animals that stay small and generally very tractable and tolerant of us humans.”

