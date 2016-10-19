Sania Mirza celebrates 80 consecutive weeks as World No 1

New Delhi, Oct 19: Sania Mirza celebrated her 80th consecutive week as the doubles World No.1 yesterday. Mirza is the first Indian woman to hold the No.1 ranking last season after winning the Volvo Car Open in Charleston with her former partner Martina Hingis.

Mirza took to Twitter yesterday saying, “Today I complete 80 consecutive weeks as the number 1 player in d world?its been an amazing journey and just inspires me to work harder @WTA.”

Today I complete 80 consecutive weeks as the number 1 player in d world?its been an amazing journey and just inspires me to work harder @WTA pic.twitter.com/BsHoeU0YAT — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 18, 2016

Sania Mirza continued to stay on top of the WTA women’s doubles ranking following her recent victory in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Sania had partnered Czech Republics Barbora Strycova to claim the title, following 6-1, 6-1win over Chinese pair of Chen Liang and Zhaoxuan Yang.

Sania (9730) is now only five points adrift of former doubles partner Martina Hingis (9725) in the rankings chart.