Sania Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she asked AITA to look into Venus’s use of ‘certain medication’ under exemptions

New Delhi, September 16: With speculation rife that Rio Olympics silver medallist Venus Williams has allegedly been allowed to use prohibited substance under Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) clause, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Friday rubbished reports suggesting that she has demanded the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to raise the matter with the appropriate authorities.

According to reports, Sania’s mother Naseema had called up an AITA official, asking him to look into the matter.

However, the AITA refuted all such speculations in a media release saying, “All India Tennis Association has received no communication from either Mrs Naseema Mirza or Ms Sania Mirza or MYAS regarding the issue of WADA, as has been reported by a section of media.”

Sania, the top-ranked women’s doubles player in the world, posted the release on Twitter saying, “Hope this clears EVERYTHING out! And hoping this will make as big headlines as the ‘controversy’! #unnecessarydrama”.

Sania and Rohan Bopanna were beaten by eventual silver-medallists Venus and Rajeev Ram in their mixed doubles semifinals at the Rio Olympics last month.

Venus was one of four US athletes targeted by Russian hacking group, who broke into the World Anti-Doping Agency releasing details of her confidential medical records.

The hacked records reveal that Venus and Serena Williams were given TUEs that allowed them to use certain medications banned by WADA. However, the use of exemptions is not regarded as a doping offence as it is a standard practice in the sports world.

The cyber-attack by the Russian hacking group has been widely criticised, with WADA condemning the attack on its records system.