Sania Mirza turned 30 and still the no 1 tennis star in doubles category

Hyderabad,Nov15:India’s most successful female tennis player Sania Mirza turns 30 today. From the age of sixteen, the Hyderabadi girl has won accolades for the nation and is also the number one tennis star in the Doubles category. She has won three Grand Slam women’s doubles titles and three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and has been an inspirational sports personality in India for several years. Indian leading tennis lady was appointed as the UNWomen’s Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia during the event held to mark the International Day To End Violence Against Women.