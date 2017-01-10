Sanitation workers dump garbage outside residence of Trilokpuri AAP MLA Raju Dhingan

New Delhi ,Jan 10:Sanitation workers on Tuesday dumped garbage on Tuesday outside the residence of Trilokpuri’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raju Dhingan in protest against the negligence of both the Delhi government and the Centre.

On Monday, after meeting a delegation of sanitation workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that Rs 119 crore has been provided to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for providing salaries.

The indefinite strike by the sanitation workers of the EDMC, which entered its fourth day today, left the trans-Yamuna region reeling under a garbage crisis, with waste dumped in the open in several areas from Laxmi Nagar to Patparganj.