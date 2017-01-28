Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels Padmavati shoot, crew to return to Mumbai, B-Town condemns attack

Mumbai, Jan. 28: Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels Padmavati shoot a day after assault on sets in Jaipur, crew to return to Mumbai. The protesters manhandled the ace director and alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor have expressed their anger after Rajput Karni Sena workers created ruckus and vandalised the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur, saying the entire film fraternity should come together and take a stand.

Taking stand of ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director, Varma took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn’t deserve to be called a country.”

Expressing concern, director Anurag Kashyap also took to twitter and called for the entire film industry to come together and take a stand and “refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on”.

The ‘Neerja’ actress also came out in support to voice her concern and said, “What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world.”

While, Shiv Sena has maintained a safe distance from the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali by the Rajput Karni Sena over his upcoming Indian period drama ‘Padmavati’, however, the party made it clear that the ‘character assassination’ of any Hindu king or queen is strongly objectionable.

Speaking to ANI here, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande stressed on the need to ascertain if there has been a distortion of historical facts in the developing movie.

“The movie is still being made and the Censor Board needs to be alert. And if there is character distortion of any gallant Hindu kings and queens, then definitely it is objectionable. Agreed that the Censor Board certificate is the final word but he directors and storywriters also need to do their part,” she said.

Bhansali was roughed up by members of Rajput Karni Sena at Jaipur’s historic Jaigarh Fort on Friday alleging that Rajasthan’s history was distorted in Bhansali’s magnum-opus- Padmavati.

The Karni Sena workers alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The protesters also demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria said that flouting law to express anger is not called for, adding that probe would be initiated in the matter.

However, defending its action of vandalising the sets of ‘Padmavati’ and assaulting Bhansali, the Rajput Karni Sena warned that they will not let the history of their ancestors be tarnished, adding that they would defend their Rajput lineage from ignominy.

Both the political and Bollywood fraternity have joined hands to condemn the shocking attack, and express their rage and disapproval of the incident. (ANI)