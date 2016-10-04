Sanjay Nirupam’s remark on Surgical Strike: Party fully trusts the Indian Army Says Congress 

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Congress has rejected the statement made by party leader Sanjay Nirupam — casting doubts over the surgical strikes conducted by army — saying that the party fully trusts the Indian Army and backs the government of India over the issue.

“The Congress doesn’t agree with the statements made by Sanjay Nirupam, we have taken a serious note of it,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“The Congress fully trusts the army. This was neither the first surgical strike by the Indian army, nor will it be the last,” Surjewala said.

He, however, also requested the Centre to ‘unmask Pakistan’s propaganda’.

“It’s time that the government of India unmasks Paks false propaganda by revealing and making public the evidences we have,” he said.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had raised doubt over the veracity of the Army’s surgical strikes along the Line of Control suggesting it was ‘fake’ even as he accused the BJP of indulging in politics over national interest.

‘Every Indian wants surgical strikes against Pakistan but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by BJP. politics over national interest (sic),’ Nirupam had tweeted.