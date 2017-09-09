Sanjeev Jha, Bank of America MD dies of rare Dengue-linked syndrome at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai/India, September 9 : Sanjeev Jha, the head of the global capital market of Bank of America, died on Tuesday, due to a rare disorder of the immune system at Lilavati Hospital.

Reports says, the disorder was provoked by the dengue shock syndrome.

According to reports, Following a few days illness, Sanjeev Jha was admitted to Bandra hospital on August 29. it was on the sixth day that his dengue fever was turning in to serious disease.

On the seventh day, Jha was diagnosed with HLH, a condition when white blood cells abnormally build up in the liver and cause damages to other blood cells.

“Jha had a severe form of dengue with complications and multi-organ involvement. His kidneys and liver too were affected, requiring many specialists to take care of him,” The Times of India quoted Dr C C Nair, an internal medicine specialist, as saying.

Nair further stated that,”His family is traumatized and has met the hospital doctors several times to understand the situation.”

According to his family and friends, Sanjeev Jha’s condition deteriorated after he was transfused with platelets.