Sansui launches Horizon 2 smartphone with 2GB RAM and VoLTE ready for price of Rs 4,999

May 13, 2017 | By :
Sansui launches Horizon 2 smartphone with 2GB RAM and VoLTE ready for price of Rs 4,999

New Delhi, May12:Japanese smartphone brand Sansui on Friday launched ‘Horizon 2’ smartphone that is equipped with Infrared (IR) Blaster feature for controlling appliances and electronics.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the device supports USB On-The-Go (OTG) for pen drives and other USB-powered accessories.The smartphone is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system.

“Sansui has been committed to developing innovative smartphones to woo the Indian customers. Sansui Horizon 2 will come in Black Grey and Rose Gold colour variants,” said Abhishek Malpani, COO Sansui, in a statement.

The device also features MiraVision that enhances the picture quality of the display and comes with a panic button functionality.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift | Price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh
Government caps price of knee implants,will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if MRP is changed
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Indian Railways launches its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit train in Haryana
World’s smallest GSM phone’ dubbed as the Elari NanoPhone C available in India for a price of Rs 3,940
Selling of chicken meat by CPR group of traders in Kozhikode at govt price
Top