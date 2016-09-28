Santa Cruz wildfire crosses more than 2,250 acres in California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 28: The wildfire in the mountains near Santa Cruz, Calif., has quickly grown to scorch 2,250 acres and prompted hundreds of evacuations, authorities said Tuesday.

The so-called Loma Fire broke out about 3 p.m. Monday when temperatures in the Santa Cruz Mountains were over 90 degrees. The fire was 10 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. One firefighter sustained a minor eye injury and was taken to a hospital.

The blaze has destroyed two structures and threatens at least 300 homes with those in those residences evacuated. More than 500 firefighting personnel have been deployed, according to Cal Fire, and the Red Cross set up three evacuation centers Monday evening.

Four helicopters and six air tankers were dropping retardant along Loma Prieta ridge, 11 miles west of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire spokesman George Hoyt told The Mercury News.

This kind of “extreme” fire behavior is the “new norm,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Mathiesen told NBC Bay Area. “It’s fall, we’re coming off a four-day heat wave.”

The large animal rescue volunteer group has been sent by California’s Office of Emergency Service to help homeowners rescue horses, alpacas and other livestock, officials said.

Full containment of the Loma Fire is expected by October 3.

The fire can be seen as far away as San Jose and Monterey.

The cause of the wildfire is not known.