Santanu Bhowmick, from Dinrat TV news channel in Agartala, abducted and stabbed to death, internet data services have been suspended in the Tripura capital.

Agartala: A day after a journalist from a local TV news channel in Agartala was abducted and stabbed to death, internet data services have been suspended in the Tripura capital.

Santanu Bhowmick, a journalist from ‘Dinrat’ news channel, was covering the agitation and road blockade by the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), when he was hit from behind and abducted.

Bhowmick was later found with serious stab injuries and was rushed to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Superintendent of Police of West district, Abhijit Saptarshi said.

After the news of his murder spread, journalists in the region protested outside Tripura CM’s residence to demand an answer.

The SP said the situation at Mandai was tense. Prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc were already in force in the area and more police forces was being rushed to there, he said.

Over a hundred activists of the Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP), the tribal wing of the ruling CPI-M, were yesterday injured in a clash with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) at Chhankhola area of Khowai district, about 40 km from Agartala.

The IPFT workers attacked the GMP activists with sticks and iron rods and injured at least 118 of them, six seriously, and damaged at least 15 buses.

Personnel from the Tripura State Rifles and Assam Rifles were deployed in sensitive areas of the district and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Tulashikhar and Rajnagar apprehending breach of peace, the SP said.

The attacks on journalists, especially local publications and channels, have seen an escalation over the past few days.

On September 5, senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was brutally shot dead outside her apartment in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Her death triggered massive protests by journalists across the country. The police have still not been able to identify her killers.