Santhana Devan; Arya, brother team up for film on Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 13: Actor Arya and his brother Sathya have teamed up for Tamil drama “Santhana Devan”, a project on the ancient and popular bull-taming sport Jallikattu, played usually around the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

The film, which will be directed by Ameer, was officially launched here with a puja on Friday.

“The Jallikattu angle will form the crux of the story. It will raise pertinent questions on the issues surrounding the ban on the sport. The film will also have its share of romance, drama and comedy. The principal shooting will commence very soon,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Last year, Supreme Court banned Jallikattu, earning the wrath of its supporters and well-wishers.

The makers of the project will release a Jallikattu-based song from the album on Sunday.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the tunes.

–IANS

