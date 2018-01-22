Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Kerala sealed their spot in the finals of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship after drawing with Tamil Nadu in the South Zone qualifiers for Group B here today.

Both Tamil Nadu and Kerala put on a good show with enormous support coming from the stands for both the teams but neither could break the deadlock as the scores read 0-0 at the half-time.

After the break, the two teams continued to search for that elusive goal before the match ended in a draw with Kerala joining Karnataka in the finals.

Tamil Nadu defended well, while Kerala missed a few chances and are lucky to make it to the finals.

Karnataka forward Rajesh S, who scored two goals against Services, was awarded the Man of the Tournament.

In the six years that he has played for the Santosh Trophy, he has scored a total of 23 goals.