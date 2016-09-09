Saradha scam: Former WB transport minister Madan Mitra gets bail

Kolkata, Sep 09 : Saradha scam accused former West Bengal transport minister Madan Mitra has been granted bail from Alipore court on a bail bond of 30 lakhs.

The court rendered the decision after hearing arguments from his counsel and the CBI.

Mitra’s counsel had appealed for his bail, claiming that the former minister was no more influential after losing this year’s assembly polls.

The CBI’s counsel objected the bail plea, saying that “(Madan) Mitra still has access to the witnesses in the case and if granted bail he will try to influence them”.

Mitra was arrested on December 12, 2014.