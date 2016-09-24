Sarah-Jane Dias’ Croatian holiday is tempting enough

September 24, 2016 | By :

Dubrovnik,Sept24:Actress Sarah-Jane Dias, who has appeared in films like Angry Indian Goddesses andZubaan, recently took off to Croatia, often called as Europe’s best-kept secret, for a vacation.

The Eastern European nation boasts of over thousand islands (no, seriously), a number of cathedrals, interesting architecture, and some delicious seafood.

 More recently, Indian viewers might recall catching Croatian landscape in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, whose climax was extensively shot there.

Going by the pictures Sarah uploaded on her Instagram, it appears that she traveled to two of the main cities in Croatia — Dubrovnik and Zagreb and had insane amounts of fun while doing so.

Here, have a look at these stunning pictures and make sure you put the country on your travel bucket list pronto.

The Walk of Shame… #gameofthrones #got #walkofshame #fanmoment #traveldiaries #travel #dubrovnik #croatia

A photo posted by sarahjanedias.com (@sarahjanedias) on

swim time… #traveldiaries #croatia #crostagram #travel #swim #adriaticsea #dubrovnik

A photo posted by sarahjanedias.com (@sarahjanedias) on

good morning Zagreb… #breezervivid #traveldiaries #travel #travelbug #explore #croatia #crostagram #zagreb

A photo posted by sarahjanedias.com (@sarahjanedias) on

