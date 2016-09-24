Saraspur maulvi in trouble for referring to Prophet as ‘bhai’
AHMEDABAD,Sept24: Equating ProphetMuhammad with human beings, terming him as ‘bhai’ (brother) and calling upon others to say so has landed a maulvi belonging to Tabligh Jamaat in the soup, as Gujarat high court (HC) has upheld invoking of charge of hurting religious sentiments and ruled that he must face a trial.
As a row between orthodox Sunni Muslims following largely the Deoband school and liberal Sufi sect adhering to the Barelvi school of ideology is boiling up, comparing himself and other human beings with the Prophet led to registration of an FIR against Kari Ahmedali Hussainali Battiwala from Saraspur.
In 2009, Battiwala addressed several gatherings including one near Juhapura. His speeches did not go down well with members of the other sect. Secretary of Sunni Awami Forum, Usman Qureshi, lodged an FIR against him in March 2010 with Vejalpur police accusing him of making derogatory remarks on principles of religion and pronouncing blasphemous statements against the Prophet.
Battiwala was accused of inciting people in his propaganda speeches against Sufi saints and calling upon people to demolish their shrines. The main charge levelled against him was that he used to address the Prophet as ‘bhai’ and exhorting others to call the Prophet as their ‘bhai’ only. Qureshi also supplied audio recording of the speeches to police. Battiwala was booked under section 295(A) of IPC for hurting religious feelings.
Battiwala was arrested, but was later released on bail. A chargesheet was also filed against him. He moved the HC for quashing of charge on the ground that the Constitution not only gives freedom of speech to an individual, but freedom of professing and propagating one’s faith. Article 26 grants freedom to denominations of a religion to follow their ideologies. The words spoken were in context of a Hadith, which shows the Prophet terming his followers as his brothers and explaining this to his associates (sahabah).