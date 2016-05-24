Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as Assam Chief Minister

Guwahati, May 24 : Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of Assam. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground on Tuesday.

BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) created history by winning 86 seats in the 126-member Assembly to dethrone the Congress which had ruled the state for the last 15 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several Union Ministers and senior party leaders attended the ceremony.

Giant screens were installed in many cities, towns and villages of Assam so that people in remote areas can also watch the event.

The state police and paramilitary forces made elaborate arrangements in and around the venue to secure the VVIPs. The area was cordoned off and CCTV cameras installed at vital locations.

Sonowal won from the Majuli seat defeating sitting Congress MLA Rajib Lochan Pegu by a margin of 18,923 votes.

His started his political journey in 1992 when he became president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). Sonowal entered the Lok Sabha in 2004, defeating Ranee Narah of Congress from Lakhimpur constituency.

In 2011, he quit AGP to join BJP. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led by Sonowal in the state won seven seats in the state

He was made the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Narendra Modi government.