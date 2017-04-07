Saseendran sting: Mangalam TV CEO Ajith Kumar sent to police custody

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April 07: A court in Thiruvananthapuram had remanded Mangalam TV CEO Ajith Kumar and chief reporter Jayachandran to three-day police custody on charges of airing a purported audio tape of alleged sexual harassment, which led to the resignation of former Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran.

A new Malayalam regional channel Mangalam had on March 26 aired an audio tape of the conversation between Saseendran and a woman who approached him to submit a petition. In the audio, the minister allegedly speaks with a sexual intention to the lady. However, Saseendran refuted the content of the audio tape.

“I am resigning on moral grounds. I am making it clear that all allegations charged on me are absolutely baseless. But I am now tendering resignation as it is not right on my path to continue in this position when an investigation is underway,” he said. “It is up to the Chief Minister and government to investigate the matter and they can investigate with any agency. Also, I don’t want the government to be on the back foot,” he added.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the allegations against Saseendran. “The weekly Cabinet will decide the terms of reference,” he added. (ANI)