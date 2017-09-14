Sashastra Seema Bal seized three jars of Cobra venom in West Bengal worth Rs100crore

New Delhi, Sept 14: In a joint operation with Forest Office personnel and Police Narco cell, the 63rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has seized three jars of Cobra venom and apprehended three persons in Barasat (West Bengal), the Central Armed Police Force said here today. The cost of seized items, having venom in the form of liquid, crystal and powder, is approximately Rs 100 crores as per international market rate.

The Cobra venom was meant to be smuggled to China through Siliguri Corridor in three conspicuous jars, which is very much in demand in the neighbouring country for medicine purpose specifically used for radio therapy, for cancer treatment, for powder for maddening drugs etc. The three nabbed persons are part of an international gang that smuggles snake venom to the neighbouring country, the SSB said. Earlier, the SSB alongwith the customs department had carried out a major operation in Siliguri this May, resulting in the arrest of two people and seizure of venom worth Rs 70 crore.