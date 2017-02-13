Sasikala challenges OPS, says she had seen many alike

Chennai, Feb 13: Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK, VK Sasikala, addressing a press confrence on Monday asserted that she do not want power. She was talking to the party cadres giving an emotional appeal. Sasikala said she will ensure that in her form “ Amma comes back to power again”, she said ssserting her position in the party. “I was like MGR to Amma. I will make sure we take power and put Amma’s photo in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.”

Sasikala claimed that it was she who made Panneerselvam, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after Amma’s death. She had also explained the crucial political move made on the night which Jayalalitaa was declared dead. “I have seen thousands of Panneerselvams, I was with Amma for 33 years and I reached till here after being victorious of many such conspiracies like Panneerselvam is making now.

People are trying to divide AIADMK and grab the power, I won’t let this happen. I came to know about conspiracy being hatched to divide the party, when Amma passed away.

OPS has shown he was never loyal to party. While I was taking care of Amma’s final rites as a member of her family, on the other side, several people were conspiring against the party for power, she concluded.