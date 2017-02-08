Sasikala challenges Panneerselvam, to be punished: Highlights of speech

Chennai, Feb 08: AIADMK interim secretary VK Sasikala addressed the party MLAs at the AIADMK Headquarters, eventhough there is no such a position in the party according to the AIADMK bylaw. Presently, Sasikala is facing challenges from O Panneerselvam.

She was found reading a speech, properly punctuated and but with untrained facial expressions. There were nearly 100 MLAs, who applauded for whaterver she read. She read, she would work on the path of Amma and betrayal would not be tolerated. The written speech also blamed DMK for the rebellion. No information is available on who wrote the speech for her.

— I never deviate from the path of Amma.

— Won’t tolerate betrayal, won’t tolerate dirty tricks for attaining power.

— O Panneerselvam will be punished for betrayal.

— Was there any temptation by the Opposition parties? Is he falling victim to their games?

— I wont deviate from the path Amma showed.

— This is an attempt to break the unity of the party and let me assure you we will not let it happen. The DMK is trying to break up the party and let me tell them, they will not be successful.

— History has shown us that traitors can never win. No on can defeat the AIADMK.

— I hope all of Amma’s children, all of you, will be with me.

— We will show the betrayers, the naysayers, the true path of Amma.

— No one will be able to divide us.

— I will clear the confusion in the next few days.

— The enemies of the AIADMK will come one after the other. But they will only face defeat.

— As Dr MGR said fear is foolishness, you have to rise above fear.

— OPS falling victim to DMK’s dirty politics.

— Amma was my heart, my God. I swear this in the name of Amma, in the name of Dr MGR.

— For 33 years there were many ups and downs many calamities. I have faced so many betrayals, but I have overcome all of that and we will overcome this too.

— It’s a DMK-OPS plot to split the party.

— When Amma died there was confusion that the party will be split.

— This is the deceitful plan of the DMK that OPS is falling to.

— I took the decision that OPS should be CM. But at the time, cadre said I should be CM. But I was not in a mental position, I was grieving.

— In the last two months OPS has been colluding and cooperating with opposition forces.

— But I overlooked it. Amma has showed the way.

— But events of the last two days have forced me to take this step.

— His evil act to destroy the party will not be forgiven. He undermines everything that Amma fought for, that the cadre fought for. He is out to destroy all of that.

— It is a deviation from Amma’s path and I will not allow it.

— I dedicate my life to Amma’s dream.

— The journey for us is to follow in the path that Amma has show us.

— There is more power in the word Amma, than CM.

— Our enemies are acting to undermine us.

— The AIADMK will not break nor will I break because of this.

— Her dreams will always be with us and will be fulfilled.

— No power can stop us. Because the power called Amma is with us.

— The 5th of December legislative meeting — I did not call for it. That I influenced this, that I forced OPS to resign is not true and nobody will believe

it.

— Why did OPS change in the last 48 hours? Was OPS tempted by the DMK? Why did he keep quiet for all these days. Was he being played by the DMK? People are vexed because he cohorted with the DMK.

— When OPS complained that members are colluding against him, I immediately took action and told them not to do anything that undermines the authority of the CM.

— I understand the machinations of the DMK with OPS.

— As general secretary I would have forgiven him. But what happened yesterday has crossed all boundaries.

— Stalin was happy yesterday and that shows OPS is in cahoots with the DMK.

I dedicate myself to the dreams of Amma.

I hope you will join me in realising her dreams.