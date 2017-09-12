Sasikala, Dinakaran ousted, Resolution says Office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa shall continue in AIADMK office

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: In a noteworthy move, the EPS-OPS’s AIADMK AMMA Puraitchi Talalivi General Council had passed a resolution ousting Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinalkaran from all party positions.

The Council meeting has resolved that only the office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa shall continue in the AIADMK office. This would make VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran out from the party as they were appointed after Jayalalithaa’s death as general secretary and deputy general secretary. The Council meeting also decided to name J Jayalalithaa as the permanent General Secretary of the party.

While O Pannerselvam is nominated as the head of the Coordination committee

IN effect, the resolution strikes down VK Sasikala’s appointment as General Secretary.

The AIADMK General Council meeting is going on in Chennai. It was expected that the party is would remove VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from all party positions. It was speculated that there are chances to nullify Sasikala’s and Dinakaran’s alliance to the AIADMK if the resolution on the bylaw is passed. Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAs, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs

But any move made by the Council meeting would be a token, as it would be subject to the High Court to take a final decision. This decision is likely to be taken on October 23 on hearing of a plea by a Sasikala loyalist to impose stay on the gathering.