Sasikala enters Bengaluru prison in civilian dress, DIG D Roopa submits proof supporting her allegations

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 21: The Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showed that V.K Sasikala entered the jail in civilian clothes. Previous Deputy inspector general of police (Prisons) D. Roopa gave the evidence to Anti-Corruption Bureau of Karnataka Police.

The video footage showed that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam interim general secretary V.K Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi were found walking to the main entrance of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru in civilian clothes.

Former Deputy inspector general of Prisons D. Roopa on Saturday submitted the video footage taken from the Closed Circuit Television of the central prison complex, as part of her statement to Anti-Corruption Bureau. The evidence created a doubt that whether the 2 convicts went out of the prison in conspiracy with the top prison officials. After being notified by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the whistleblower Indian Police Service officer, gave the details of her reports to the active Director General of Police of Prisons H.N. Sathyanarayana Rao. The Indian Police Service officer submitted 74 enclosures as evidence in order to confirm the charges.

Watch video here

#WATCH CCTV footage given to ACB by then DIG(Prisons) D Roopa, alleges Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes in presence of male guards pic.twitter.com/2eUJfbEUjD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

According to police sources, D. Roopa received notifications from the Anti-Corruption Bureau on July 31, 2017 on the day when H.N Sathyanarayanan Rao retired. After a couple of days, when she appeared before the investigating officers, a questionnaire was given to D. Roopa. She gave in writing, with photographs and video footage on Saturday. D. Roopa was shifted to the Traffic and Safety wing after exposing the scam.

Evidences

According to the reports published in The Hindu, when D. Roopa was contacted, it was confirmed that she already gave the evidence to the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday. The enclosures consisted of a video footage, showing Sasikala and Ilavarasi,both of them carrying a bag, entering the prison from the main gate in the presence of male guards. The Superintendent of the Women’s Prison escorted them into the campus.

Ms. Roopa said that “Male guards are not granted inside the women’s prison complex. Their duty is outside the premises of women’s prison at the main gate. Still, it should be investigated from where Sasikala is coming from and who allowed her.”

Deflecting questions on whether the inquiry committee, led by retired Indian administrative Officer Vinay Kumar, was familiar of the footage and said that all the footage was available in the prison database. It was evident that the special treatment was being provided to the convicts probably for financial gains. D. Roopa said that this was an abuse of official position and a punishable offence under Section 13(1) (c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

S. Roopa added that she requested he Anti-Corruption Bureau to audit the footage belonged to which and also inquire whether the convicts are coming from outside.

Visitors meeting with Sasikala

In the 12-page report, D. Roopa pointed to the special facilities provided to Sasikala while the visitors greeted her in an exclusive private room. The other prisoners also met the visitors in a gallery where a mesh separated the inmates and others. D. Roopa told in a report to The Hindu that “The Closed Circuit Television camera covered the visitors gallery. You could not find the convict meeting any of her visitors there. I advised that the visitors who met Sasikala should also bee examined.”

At the same time, the sources revealed that D. Roopa also gave the evidences to the Indian administrative Officer Vinay Kumar committee that may investigate more into the unevenness than the corruption angle. The committee submitted the report to the Karnataka Chief Minister recently and needed more time to submit the final report.