Sasikala going to jail is very good for people of Tamil nadu: Jaya’s niece Deepa Jayakumar

February 14, 2017 | By :
Deepa Jayakumar
Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew Deepa and Deepak in a dispute over Poes Garden residence?

Chennai, Feb 14: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, setting aside AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s acquittal by the Karnataka High Court in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case.

When asked whether she thought that former Chief Minister Jayalalalitaa was also guilty, Jayakumar said it went against the family that was trying to control the entire State.

Terming it as right verdict, Ms. Jayakumar, indirectly referring to Ms. Sasikala, said that those who are behind corruption have been taken to task.

On choosing Edapaddi K. Palaniswam as AIADMKs new Legislature Party leader, Deepa said that Jayalalithaa had never endorsed Palaniswami for the top post. His election only shows that the Sasikala family will go to any extent to install a person of their choice to the leadership position.

Sasikala going to jail, is very good for the cadres and people of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar said adding that she would be revealing his future plans on her aunts birth anniversary on February 24.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
Top