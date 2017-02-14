Sasikala going to jail is very good for people of Tamil nadu: Jaya’s niece Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai, Feb 14: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, setting aside AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s acquittal by the Karnataka High Court in the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case.

When asked whether she thought that former Chief Minister Jayalalalitaa was also guilty, Jayakumar said it went against the family that was trying to control the entire State.

Terming it as right verdict, Ms. Jayakumar, indirectly referring to Ms. Sasikala, said that those who are behind corruption have been taken to task.

On choosing Edapaddi K. Palaniswam as AIADMKs new Legislature Party leader, Deepa said that Jayalalithaa had never endorsed Palaniswami for the top post. His election only shows that the Sasikala family will go to any extent to install a person of their choice to the leadership position.

Sasikala going to jail, is very good for the cadres and people of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar said adding that she would be revealing his future plans on her aunts birth anniversary on February 24.