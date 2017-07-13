Sasikala got VIP Treatment in Parappana Agrahara Jail; Doubts of Rs 2 Crore Bribe

Bengaluru, July 13: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Chief V K Sasikala has again managed to grab the spotlight from jail for the special treatment that has provided to her at the Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison which has a special kitchen to cook her meals, reports some National medias.

DIG Roopa, a senior IPs Officer in Karnataka, in her recent report to her boss, said VK Sasikala is getting facilities, including a special kitchen counter to cook food for her.

According to the reports, the superior authorities of the jail knew about this exclusive arrangement, violating the rules of the jail and accused her of not taking any action against it.

Sasikala Natarajan aka VK Sasikala is sentenced to serve four years in Parappana Agrahara Jail by Supreme Court in a disproportionate asset case, and now the speculation suggests that the tainted politician has paid a massive sum of Rs 2 crores to jail officials to avail this exclusive treatment.

If the rumors are to be trusted, the Karnataka Director General of Prisons H N Satyanarayana Rao is also a beneficiary in this deal.

But on the contrary, Satyanarayana Rao told a news channel that these rumors are only fabricated.

According to the report, Sasikala is not the only beneficiary in it.

Apart from Sasikala, the report also mentions about random drug tests done to 25 inmates out of which 18 tested positive for marijuana.

Following are the important excerpts from the findings of Roopa:

1) A special kitchen set up for VK Sasikala, the AIADMK leader, violating the jail rules.

2) There are rumors that this issue was brought to your (DG’s) notice and still, this is being continued. It is being said that Rs 2 crore bribe has been paid by her to ensure her comfort in the jail. Such accusations are grave, and I request you to pay heed and take action against errant officials.

3) You (DGP) have been interfering with my work ever since I took charge. On 11th July, I got your memo that sought explanation on why I went to Central Jail on 10th July. I have full powers to enquire into happenings in the Central Jail — but such memos sent by you require introspection on the functioning of the jail administration itself.

4) Convicts like Abdul Kareem Telgi have enjoyed the comfort of three or four undertrials to serve him, even do tasks like massaging his feet. Six months ago, he needed the assistance of a wheelchair, and the court allowed it. But why are undertrials assigned to help him in his cell now? I believe you too are able to watch this on the CCTV connected to your chamber. Why has no action been taken?

5) On 29th June, ten medical staff, including the chief medical officer, were attacked by one inmate. The inmate even tried to hit the chief medical officer with an iron stool. The guard on duty was missing. No action against him as yet.

6) We tested 25 inmates for drugs on suspicion; shockingly, 18 of them tested positive for ganja. However, no action has been taken to curb free flow of ganja in jail premises.

7) Jail inmates are deployed to manage medical records — so some records to be presented in court go missing.

8) Jail inmates are also deployed at the jail pharmacy — and certain medicines like sleeping pills are given out easily.

9) Doctors are threatened by inmates to give reports that enable them to be admitted to hospitals outside the jail — they even face life threats. No action by jail officials.

10) HSN Rao said he is not aware of such allegations as the report never reached him. He told News18 it is impossible that Sasikala could get a special treatment. He also said he had asked DIG Roopa for an explanation, which he hasn’t received till date.