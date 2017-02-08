Sasikala has become TN CM on Twitter, see how

Chennai, Feb 08: Twist after twist, Tamil Nadu politics is getting more and more interesting as variety of stories are being unfolded every hour.

Sasikala was proposed to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on February 6th. But, it didn’t happen, She lost the chance between the lips and the cup.

On Feb 6th Monday, Appollo hospitals came up with new clarifications on the death of Jayalalitaa. After this, again the announcement came that Sasikala would be sworn in as Chief Minister on the next day. But, that too didn’t happen.

Former speaker PH Pandian slammed Sasikala and blamed her responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa, which marked the beginning of a tremendous breakout of allegations, blames and shocking revelations.

There is no such a post as interim Secretary for AIADMK according to its bylaw. Election commission also opined that, as there is no such post mentioned in the bylaw, Sasikala’s position of Interim Secretary is invalid.

Pannerselvam claims such a person with invalid existence in power cannot remove him from the position of AIADMK treasurer.

Uncertainty stinks everywhere. Even then….

Sasikala is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. She says. Her latest Twitter account says. She may remove the tweet or delete the account itself, or claim that, it is fake. Her tweet is given below.