Sasikala indirect beneficiary of liquor trade

Chennai, Feb 08: Sasikala directly or by close relatives own 25 companies with turn over of huge amounts. Sasikala directly and indirectly owns properties across the State of Tamil Nadu. Her assets comes to hundreds of crores. Among this 25 companies, 8 companies are registered in one address and 9 companies are registered in another address.

Reportedly, she has invested in many other companies. Along with that, evidences have come out on her being beneficiary of liquor trade.