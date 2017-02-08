Sasikala indirect beneficiary of liquor trade

February 8, 2017 | By :
AIADMK Pannerselvam camp sacks Sasikala and Dinakaran.

Chennai, Feb 08: Sasikala directly or by close relatives own 25 companies with turn over of huge amounts. Sasikala directly and indirectly owns properties across the State of Tamil Nadu. Her assets comes to hundreds of crores. Among this 25 companies, 8 companies are registered in one address and 9 companies are registered in another address.

Reportedly, she has invested in many other companies. Along with that, evidences have come out on her being beneficiary of liquor trade.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Income Tax Department seizes secret letter on Tamil Nadu gutka scam from Sasikala’s room in Poes Garden
Vijay Mallya appeared in London court for hearing in extradition case
Sasikala’s husband Natarajan surrenders before CBI court over 1994 duty evasion case
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
Setback for Sasikala: EPS-OPS faction wins back AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol 
Massive Income Tax raids at premises of Sasikala kin enters third day
Top