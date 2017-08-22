Sasikala jail:  VS Prakash arranges meetings between Mallikarjun and VK Sasikala, claims DIG D Roopa

New Delhi, August 22: The former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa got another person in connection with the jail case that involved All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

According to the report submitted by D. Roopa to the Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bangalore, declared that V.S. Prakash who is popularly known as Australia Prakash in Bengaluru, is stated to have arranged meetings between “Mallikarjun and Sasikala at Bengaluru Jail because he knew the jail officials.”

D. Roopa said that “There is a record that V.K Sasikala met her visitors in a special room and again a special treatment was provided. This room did not have Closed Circuit Television camera and could meet them for hours. Mr. V.S. Prakash was seen as a conduit for meetings that resulted in special treatment to V.K Sasikala.” She further said that there is an unknown petition which stated that V.S Prakash went inside the jail several times and sometimes on record and other times without any entry or record in the visitor- register.

D. Roopa stated in the report to the Director General (Prisons) that “V.S Prakash would be helped by 1 police sub-inspector of Karnataka State Industrial Security Force Gajaraj Makanur, guarding the jail. While V.S Prakash would be entering the jail without making entry of his name in the register. It could be checked with Closed Circuit Television images kept at gate 1 and inside gate 2 and Closed Circuit Television camera no 8. According to reliable sources, the jail Chief Superintendent Krishna Kumar brokered the deal on behalf of Director of General Prisons Sathyanarayan Rao, Indian Police Service and received Rs. 2 crore from Mallikarjun and TTV Dinakaran.

D. Roopa further added that this must be investigated intensely and said that it s clear that special facilities provided to the V.K Sasikala was in consideration for the monetary gains.

She wrote that “If it would be investigated, it would be found that it is a crime made under sections 7, 13(1)(d), 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Director General Prisons Shri Sathyanarayan Rao , Indian Police Service. The mediator V.S Prakash is answerable under Section 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. There must be formal investigation in this case.”

D. Roopa added that a statement has been circulated under section 161 Code of Criminal Procedure before Delhi police in relation with the election symbol bribery case related to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.

In further complaint about another prisoner, D. Roopa said that a cot and bed, water-disperser, curtains, LED-TV were also provided to Karimlal Telgi, convict in the fake stamp paper racket.

D. Roopa wrote that “It is again a special treatment. Aside, Karimlal Telgi has 3 attendants who are under-trial that is in violation of guidelines that under-trial prisoners must not be mixed with convicts.”