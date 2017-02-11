Sasikala meets AIADMK MLAs held at Golden Bay resort  

Madhusudanan has no power to remove Sasikala: Sengottayan.

Chennai, Feb 11: After requesting the Tamil Nadu Governor to allot time to parade party MLAs supporting her, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala today set out to meet the legislators staying at a nearby resort.

She left from the Poes Garden residence to meet the MLAs staying at Koovathur near Chennai.
Sasikala is expected to hold discussions with the MLAs about the prevailing situation, party sources said.
Earlier in the day, she had written to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, seeking an appointment with him today along with all MLAs supporting her “regarding the further course of action to form the government”.
