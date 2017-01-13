Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa jostle for space in AIADMK cadre’s pockets

Chennai, Jan 13: In a dramatic, yet expected development in the post-Jayalalithaa era of the AIADMK, most of party leaders have now begun keeping a picture of VK Sasikala, the party general secretary, along with J Jayalalitha’s photograph in their shirt pockets.

Sycophants are now embracing the new order and exhibiting their loyalty to the Sasikala-led party by keeping her photo, Jaya’s and the Governor’s picture. Conspicuous by its absence is a photograph of CM O Pannerrselvam. Many Tamil Nadu public sector undertakings have now appointed AIADMK leaders as chairpersons.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she was not technically qualified. Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5 evening after suffering cardiac arrest was the party’s general secretary from 1989 to 2016.

Image: Supporters of Sasikala wear T-shirts in her support. The text on the T-shirts loosely translate to: Even if we have to give up our lives Chinamma, we will never abandon you. This is not a dress, but our promise.