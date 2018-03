Chennai, Dec 31: Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as the general secretary of the All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at the party office in Chennai.

Supporters in large numbers gathered outside the office.

Before taking over, Sasikala paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

She left for the party office in the same car which was used by Jayalalithaa.