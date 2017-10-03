Sasikala needs parole to visit once disowned husband Natarajan, forgetting her promise to Jayalalithaa?

Chennai, October 3: Natarajan Maruthapa, the once disowned husband of late Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala is reportedly in a critical condition. While Sasikala who is currently in the Parappana Agrahara jail, Karnataka has applied for a parole of 15 days. The application says that her intention is to visit Natarajan. Natarajan, Sasikala and all other members of the Mannargudi Mafia were once thrown out from the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, the ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has stated that Sasikala, his aunt and the party leader has applied for a 15-day parole to visit Natarajan at Gleneagles Global Hospital.

But, due to certain unknown reasons, Jayalalithaa allowed Sasikala to come back to her Poes Garden residence. Sasikala came back after disowning her family including her husband. It was even unknown that where was Natarajan until it was declared that Jayalalithaa was dead. But suddenly after Jayalalithaa’s death, he emerged from the vacuum.

He has admitted to the Gleneagles Global Hospital about nine months ago after he suffered from breathlessness. Later, it was known that his uneasiness was due to the failure of multiple organs.

Reportedly, he is waiting for kidney and liver transplantation, registered with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing. Natarajan is undergoing periodical dialysis of both kidney and liver.