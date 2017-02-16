Sasikala nominee Edappadi Palanisamy reaches Raj Bhavan

Chennai, Feb 16: Sasikala nominee Edapadi Palanisami and four MLAs have reached Raj Bhavan. Governor Vidyasagar Rao invited Palanisami with four MLAs to Raj Bhavan at 11:30 today. However, reports say that this is not an invitation to form government. Ministers Jayakumar, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, TT Dinakaran (deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew), KP Anbazhagan also part of Palanisami’s delegation at Raj Bhavan.

The Tamil Nadu Governor heard competing pitches last night from within the ruling party of the state over who should be the Chief Minister.

The governor first met with Palanisamy, who claimed the support of 124 MLAs. Next up was Panneerselvam, who said he had 11 MLAs.

Both want to take a trust vote in the legislature and presented the Governor with a list of legislators supporting them.