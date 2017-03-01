Sasikala not enjoying separate bathroom or special amenities in prison

Bengaluru, March 1: Alike the free Sasikala, her news from behind the bars also gain importance in the media. Moreover, it is their need to be floating on the news. According to the latest information from the prison authorities, Sasikala is not enjoying separate bathroom or amenities like geyser, air-conditioner, cot and mattress in her cell at the Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru.

The information was revealed while the DGP of prisons was replying to an RTI query by a Chennai-based lawyer. He said, at the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, no special facilities, other than a television set is allowed to her.

Sasikala is serving her four years jail term in the Bengaluru Central prison, being convicted in the disproportionate assets case. Two of her relatives are also convicted and sent to the same jail by the Supreme Court of India.

Sasikala was allowed to meet her nephew and the new AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran for half-an-hour said the DIG of prisons. On February 20 Dinakaran had met Sasikala in the prison for the first time after Palaniswami won the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The RTI query also had a question, whether any recommendation was made to the Karnataka government to transfer Sasikala to the Central Prison in Chennai. Fro this query, the authority replied that “No such application has been received from the said convict prisoners.”

The Parappana Agrahara prison authority’s reply came amid reports in certain media that Sasikala had been provided facilities such as a mattress and a separate bathroom in the prison.

Sasikala, Elavarasi and V N Sudhakaran, another convict in the case, were lodged in the prison on February 15 after they surrendered before the trial court following the Supreme Court order upholding their conviction and four-year imprisonment in the DA casse.