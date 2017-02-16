Sasikala provided with jail uniform, refuses dinner on first day

Bengaluru, Feb 16: V K Sasikala , Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were provided with uniforms soon after their entry into Parappana Agrahara jail. V K Sasikala and Ilavarasi were given four sets of sarees and blouses where as Sudhakaran was provided two sets of clothes containing shirts, shorts and caps.

It is gathered V K Sasikala refused dinner at night despite Ilavarasi compelling her on Februray 15 but wore the uniforms provided by the jail staff. Both Sasikala and Ilavarasi went to bed last night around 11.30 pm and woke up at 5.30 am this morning and were seen walking within the cell, according to jail sources.

In the morning they were served tea at 6.30 am and were provided with English and Tamil news papers in their respective cells.

DGP Prisons, H N Sathyanarayana confirmed that they will be serving ordinary sentence considering their nature of offense and will not be compelled to work. They can take assignments of their choice during prison term, he added.

Jail term: 4 years minus 24 days

Jail officials confirmed that they have already served 24 days in prison and hence 24 days will be deducted from their total jail term of 4 years. They will now have to spend 1436 days in jail, confirmed jail sources.

Palani Swamy likely to visit V K S today

There are unconfirmed reports of AIADMK (Sasikala group) CM’s nominee E. Palaniswamy likely to visit Sasikala, lodged in Bengaluru jail on Febrauary 16, after his scheduled meeting with the state Governor in Chennai at 11.30 am. Governor Vidaasagar Rao had asked Palaniswamy to meet him accompanied by 10 MLA’s.