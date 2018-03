Sasikala removes E Madhusudanan, for supporting Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 10: Sasikala removed AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan as he joined Panneerselvam. Yesterday, Madhusudanan had openly come forward extending support to Panneerselvam. The incedent became a turning point as it increased the credentials of Panneerselvam.

Madhusudanan, while talking to media alleged that, he was threatened by Sasikala.

#BREAKING | AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan sacked by Sasikala, after he shifted to O Panneerselvam camp #PanneerVsSasikala pic.twitter.com/yrCsm1eTBq

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 10, 2017