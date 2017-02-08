Sasikala removes Jaya-appointed persons one by one, latest one IT secretary

February 8, 2017 | By :
Sasikala removes Jaya-appointed persons one by one, latest one IT secretary.

Chennai, Feb 08:  AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala sacks IT wing secretary G Ramachandran for anti-party activities and appoints VVR Raj Sathyan in his place. Ramachandran was handpicked by J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala, facing a rebellion from O Panneerselvam, told her party today that she would work on the path of Amma and “betrayal will not be tolerated.” In an hour-long speech punctuated by applause from over 100 MLAs, she called Panneerselvam a traitor “playing the dirty games” of rival DMK.

