Sasikala seeking parole to attend nephew T V Mahadevan’s funeral

Bengaluru, April 15: Interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Sasikala Natarajan will move the Supreme Court seeking a parole to attend a funeral of her relative.

In her parole application, she will seek parole to attend the funeral of her nephew T V Mahadevan who died of a cardiac arrest.

The parole application will be moved to the Supreme Court of India, which had convicted her in the disproportionate assets case (DA Case) and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. The application will be moved through her advocates.

Sasikala is currently lodged in the Bengaluru central jail and is serving a four-year term.

Her nephew T V Mahadevan passed away due to cardiac arrest at 9 am on Saturday.

As per reports, the 47-year-old deceased had gone to a temple near Thanjavur where he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kumbakonam where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

According to sources, Sasikala’s nephew had a stronghold on the Trichy region and was into real estate business.

TV Mahadevan was said to be very close to VK Sasikala and had been her strong hand during her rift with O. Panneerselvam within the party.