Sasikala sent to Bengaluru jail, to share cell with two other inmates

Bengaluru, Feb. 15: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala Natarajan was on Wednesday sent to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

Sasikala requested the Supreme Court to provide A class cell, medical facility and a place for meditation.

She has been given a cell that will be shared with two other inmates.

A day after being convicted by the apex court in the disproportionate assets case, Sasikala earlier in the day reached Parappana Agrahara jail in a big convoy to surrender before the court.

Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi, also convicted by the top court, traveled with her from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Earlier, the registrar of Karnataka High Court ordered shifting of court to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

Sasikala was yesterday convicted for four years in connection with acquiring income beyond her known sources of earning.

As per law, she has also been barred from holding public office for a further period of six years.(ANI)