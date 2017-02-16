Sasikala shrunks to No. 9324, neighbour of Cyanide Mallika

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Chinnnamma Sasikala asked for many facilities in the Jail, But the Court did not give much more than what is generally in the jail. Sasikala is given a jail cell that is barely ten by twelve feet in measurement. Parappana Agrahara Cntral prison is the largest in Bengaluru’s prison. When she was here last time as Amma’s cellmate, she did not get much facilities. That time there was no toilet and no other special facilities.

Sasikala’s neighbouring cells in the block is for convicted women prisoners who were hardened criminals. Reportedly, Sasikala is sharing wall with Cyanide Mallika, convicted of murder. Cyanide Mallika is said to be a hard cor fan of Jayalalithaa, who wished to meet her idol Jayalaithaa atleast once.

In a huge comedown for the political newbie who claimed she would fight for “her people” even from prison, Prisoner Number 9234 saw her 10 car convoy being vandalized by angry local farmers, upset over Tamil Nadu’s stand on the Cauvery waters which had seen the lion’s share going to the lower riparian state. The tug of war between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has started years ago on the issue of sharing Kauveri river water.

Police sources put the vandalism down to Sasikala’s rival for the AIADMK’s fortunes, O. Paneerselvam’s supporters, but no one is quite sure who the small group of people were – whether they were local Tamil Sangam activists or genuine AIADMK supporters.

Either way, numbers were miniscule compared to the huge crowds, mainly women who had gathered when Jayalalitha was brought to the same prison, and later, celebrated with dance and song, when she was freed.

On Wednesday, as Sasikala strode to the prison, accompanied by her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, the slogans were not flattering. Sasikala 420 was the hurtful chant, alluding to the AIADMK supporters’ belief – despite evidence to the contrary – in their Amma’s innocence.