Sasikala supporter K Pandiarajan tweets favorably to Panneerselvam

February 11, 2017 | By :
OPS to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again? Demands ouster of Sasiakala, Dinakaran and probe in Jayalalithaa's death
OPS to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again? Demands ouster of Sasiakala, Dinakaran and probe in Jayalalithaa's death.
Chennai, Feb 11: Minister K Pandiarajan supporting V K Sasikala tweets that,  ‘surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory & unity of AIADMK’. Tamil Nadu considers this as a hint of support to Panneerselvam.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Income Tax Department seizes secret letter on Tamil Nadu gutka scam from Sasikala’s room in Poes Garden
Sasikala’s husband Natarajan surrenders before CBI court over 1994 duty evasion case
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
Setback for Sasikala: EPS-OPS faction wins back AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol 
Massive Income Tax raids at premises of Sasikala kin enters third day
Sasikala’s parole ends today, shall report to Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru at 6 PM
Top