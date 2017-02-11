Sasikala supporter K Pandiarajan tweets favorably to Panneerselvam
Chennai, Feb 11: Minister K Pandiarajan supporting V K Sasikala tweets that, ‘surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory & unity of AIADMK’. Tamil Nadu considers this as a hint of support to Panneerselvam.
Will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory & unity of AIADMK !
— Pandiarajan K (@mafoikprajan) February 11, 2017
