Sasikala to be out today on Parole: Heavy restrictions, no political activities

October 6, 2017

Bengaluru/Karnataka, October 5: The ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala would be out on Parole by 12: 30 today as her parole application was approved. Reportedly, the AIADMK party workers were gathered in front of the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to welcome V K Sasikala. Sasikala was allowed the parole with heavy restrictions. Sasikala shall stay in T Nagar and shall not indulge in any political activity.

The ousted AIADMK Deputy General TTV Dhinakaran had reached the Parapana Agrahara jail premises to receive his aunt Sasikala. Dinakaran is reportedly waiting outside the jail.

