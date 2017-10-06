Sasikala to be out today on Parole: Heavy restrictions, no political activities

Bengaluru/Karnataka, October 5: The ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala would be out on Parole by 12: 30 today as her parole application was approved. Reportedly, the AIADMK party workers were gathered in front of the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to welcome V K Sasikala. Sasikala was allowed the parole with heavy restrictions. Sasikala shall stay in T Nagar and shall not indulge in any political activity.

The ousted AIADMK Deputy General TTV Dhinakaran had reached the Parapana Agrahara jail premises to receive his aunt Sasikala. Dinakaran is reportedly waiting outside the jail.

They (Jail auth) got e-mail from Chennai police commissioner agreeing for parole with certain conditions, sources said: Sasikala’s lawyer pic.twitter.com/BEh6GHRxvV — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

Sasikala’s lawyer Krishnappan: Now the jail authorities are discussing with higher officials about conditions imposed by Chennai police — Dynamite News (@DynamiteNews_) October 6, 2017

#Sasikala to be granted parole today with heavy restrictions. She will stay in T Nagar. Not to indulge in any political activity @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) October 6, 2017

AIADMK party workers gather in front of Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara to recive VK Sasikala who is likely to be released on parole pic.twitter.com/eA76Azl4iw — Manjunath Shettar (@ManjuS_TNIE) October 6, 2017

Scene outside Bengaluru central prison, where Sasikala’s parole is expected anytime. pic.twitter.com/Sesalz4L5c — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) October 6, 2017

Sasikala scheduled to take 4.15pm flight to Chennai. @IndiaToday — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) October 6, 2017