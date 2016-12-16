Sasikala tried to kill Jayalalithaa who has no legacy to claim, thus wrong to become AIADMK general Secretary

Chennai, December 16: Finally Sasikala Pushpa has said it. “It would be too wrong to nominate Sasikala Natrjan as the general secretary of the party. Because no where madam (Jayalalithaa) has mentioned her name. She has not even given her a councilor or an MLA seat. It shows that political life is not fit for her. She was earlier expelled by Amma for conspiring against her and trying to kill her,” Sasikala Pushpa told ANI.

Expelled Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parliamentarian Sasikala Pushpa said that it would be wrong to nominate Sasikala Natrajan as the general secretary since she was expelled by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa for conspiring against her.

By citing a by-law of the AIADMK, Pushpa said, “There is a rule in Class-30 sub clause-5 that a person being a primary member for five consecutive years can contest the elections. However, if this is implied, then, Sasikala is not fit to be the general secretary.”

Pushpa demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Jayalalithaa “since the time she was admitted into the hospital, there was no transparency about the status of her health.”

“What happened to Jayalalithaa is something everybody is questioning. Even the cadres feel the same,” she added.

Sasikala said she has filed a case in the Madras High Court stating that the election of general secretary of the AIDMK be done in a democratic manner.

The AIADMK on Thursday said Sasikala Natarajan, the confidante of Jayalalithaa, will be the party’s next general secretary.

“It is clear that Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be the next general secretary of the party,” said AIADMK spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan. (ANI)