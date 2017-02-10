Sasikala will soon be sworn in as chief minister, Vaigaichelvan

Chennai, Feb 10: The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s soul “will not forgive’ O Panneerselvam for trying to split the AIADMK, the party said on Friday as it sought to keep up the pressure on the caretaker chief minister, who has refused to give up the post to VK Sasikala, a confidante of Jayalalitha.

Vaigaichelvan, spokesperson of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said those aligning with Panneerselvam were “beyond their expiry date” and the people will ignore them. He expressed confidence that Sasikala will soon be sworn in as chief minister.

Sasikala, who made her political moves after the December 5 death of Jayalithaa, claims to have most of the members of the legislative assembly on her side. But some senior leaders such as E. Madusudanan, chairman of the Presidium, have switched sides to join Panneerselvam. Panneerselvam, who was a Jayalalithaa loyalist, says Sasikala coerced him into stepping down although he had been doing a good job after taking over the mantle when his mentor died.

The AIADMK spokesperson said those leaders “who had been ignored by Amma, those who are beyond their expiry date (politically),” have joined Panneerselvam. “Even Amma’s soul will not forgive Panneerselvam for trying to split the party,” he told reporters. He expressed confidence that Sasikala, elected leader AIADMK legislatur party on Sunday, will soon take over as Chief Minister. “Chinnamma (Sasikala) had met the Governor yesterday. Good news will come soon. She will become Chief Minister,” he said. He also iterated the party’s stand that its rival the DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s revolt.