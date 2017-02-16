Sasikala,lodged in an ordinary cell at Parappana Agrahara Prison,to be would be paid wages of Rs.50 per day for candlemaking

Bengaluru, Feb16:Sasikala, the ad-hoc general secretary of AIADMK who has been lodged in an ordinary cell at the high-security Parappana Agrahara Prison complex in Bangalore, has been allocated the assignment of candle-making for which she would be paid wages of Rs.50 per day.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were declared guilty by the Supreme Court which upheld the 2014 judgment of the special Bangalore Court convicting the trio to serve 4-years in prison besides paying penalty of Rs.10 crores each. Sasikala’s plea for extension of time to surrender before the Bangalore Court was rejected by the Supreme Court yesterday after it pulled up her counsel for seeking extension.

After surrendering before Justice Ashwath Narayan at the Civil Court inside the Parappana Agrahara Prison complex at 05:15 p.m. yesterday, Sasikala was taken straight to her cell after customary medical check-up. The Court also rejected her plea for A/C room, special assistant, home-made food, yoga instructor, etc. but allowed her to stay with her sister-in-law Ilavarasi in the same cell.

Tagged as prisoner No.9234, Sasikala has been allotted the assignment of candle-making for which she would be paid wages of Rs.50 per day.