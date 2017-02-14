Sasikala’s Chief Minister Hope’s nixed; SC Convicts her in DA Case with 4 Years Imprisonment

New Delhi, Feb 14: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala has been convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case.

This means she will be unable to stand for elections for six years and hold public office.

This means that the trial court verdict stands and Sasikala will have to go to jail. It is now advantage O Paneerselvam.

The disproportionate assets case dates back to 1996. J. Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives, Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran, had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former chief minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income. After they were acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court.

The crucial verdict is expected to determine the political fortunes of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, who has staked claim to be appointed as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, who had reserved verdict on June 7, 2016, are given two separate judgements.

The fate of Sasikala, fighting a bitter power battle with interim Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after the demise of J Jayalithaa, is likely to be decided by this verdict. The Supreme Court delivered the much-awaited verdict in the disproportionate assets case involving her as an accused.

Besides Jayalalithaa, against whom the proceedings would be abated due to her demise on December 5 last year, Sasikala, and the latter’s relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, were also acquitted in the assets case by the Karnataka high court