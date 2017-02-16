Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran to be minister in Palaniswamy government

February 16, 2017 | By :
Sasikala on parole cannot interact with media or move freely to anywhere

Chennai, Feb 16: Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran would also be a minister in Palaniswamy government.

Meanwhile, back in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK workers and supporters distribute payassam (a rice-milk dessert) outside Golden Bay Resort, after E Palaniswami is set to take over as CM.

India Today reports that Sasikala’s nephew TTK Dinakaran, who was appointed deputy general secretary by her, will be a minister in the Palaniswami cabinet.

And O Panneerselvam clearly will not give up. Addressing the media, he said he will not allow the party to go into the hands of few of VK Sasikala’s family members. “Till we install Amma’s rule again in TN, we’ll continue to fight the “dharma yudham”.

